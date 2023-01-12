Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Up to $15.65

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.17. Zynex shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 2,617 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYXI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Zynex Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $610.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity at Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $407,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zynex by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 1,148.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 137,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Stories

