Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Gap Up to $15.65

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.17. Zynex shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 2,617 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYXI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Zynex Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $610.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Insider Activity at Zynex
In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $407,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zynex by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zynex by 1,148.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 204,729 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 137,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zynex by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynex (ZYXI)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.