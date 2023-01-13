1,528 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $1,177,000. Czech National Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $9,386,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 15.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.51 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.