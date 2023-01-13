16,305 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

