16,588 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $37,469,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,489,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of WBD opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

