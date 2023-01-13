23,346 Shares in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $25.63 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.