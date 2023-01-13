23,346 Shares in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.
Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $25.63 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.