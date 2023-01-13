29,554 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after purchasing an additional 727,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $93.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.