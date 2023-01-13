31,975 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.