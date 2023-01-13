361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.41

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.
