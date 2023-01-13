401,140 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 401,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Cowen decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

