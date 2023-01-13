40,248 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.