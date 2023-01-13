4,770 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 64.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 17.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

UL stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

