500 Shares in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Trading Down 2.5 %

PKI stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $190.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

