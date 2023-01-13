7,749 Shares in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 159.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

DFH opened at $10.30 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $955.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $785.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.40 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 49.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

