85,555 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 39.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,870 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PPL by 1,052.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,002 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth about $57,798,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 299.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Trading Down 0.3 %

PPL stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

