Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Abiomed Stock Performance

ABMD stock opened at $381.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.36. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total value of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,467,000 after acquiring an additional 287,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,329,000 after acquiring an additional 30,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abiomed by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,496,000 after buying an additional 70,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,029,000 after buying an additional 32,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

