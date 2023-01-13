ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,002 shares of company stock valued at $179,208 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

