Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.14.

Accolade Stock Performance

ACCD opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $676.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 114.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 97.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accolade by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 217.6% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

