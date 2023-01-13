adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($136.56) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of ADS opened at €146.44 ($157.46) on Tuesday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($216.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.89.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

