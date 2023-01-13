Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 411.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,273 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.23.

Adobe Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $344.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $540.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.32. The company has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock worth $9,059,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.