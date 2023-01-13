AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AECOM Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

ACM stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $86.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

See Also

