AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

NYSE AER opened at $63.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AerCap by 589.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

