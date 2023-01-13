Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Lessened by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 175,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $134,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 121,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE A opened at $156.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.17. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.