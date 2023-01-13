Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ASTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$7.70 and a 12 month high of C$15.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.22. The firm has a market cap of C$887.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.29.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.