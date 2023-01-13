Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.12.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $136.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

