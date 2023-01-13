Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 39.0% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,014,000 after buying an additional 311,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $227.23 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

