Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires Shares of 200 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $293.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.95. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $544.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

