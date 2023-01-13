Alta Advisers Ltd Buys New Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,411,000 after buying an additional 632,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 739,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,018,000 after buying an additional 612,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $119.57 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $182.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.12.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

