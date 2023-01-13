Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $60,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

SWKS stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

