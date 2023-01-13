Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in EQT by 925.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

EQT Trading Up 4.7 %

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.