Alta Advisers Ltd Purchases Shares of 500 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James Trading Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on RJF. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

RJF opened at $113.83 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.