Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 338,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 183,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$176.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.70.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

