Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $332.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $331.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

