AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Argus

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ABC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.25.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.3 %

ABC opened at $164.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $127.94 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day moving average is $151.61.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,269,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,164,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.