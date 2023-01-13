AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Sells $443,150.76 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMN stock opened at $104.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.98.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,517,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,721,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

