Amryt Pharma’s (AMYT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Amryt Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.75 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Amryt Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $937.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amryt Pharma by 44.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth $202,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 66,352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

