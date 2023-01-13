Analysts Offer Predictions for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.6 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,199 shares of company stock worth $10,342,916. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.