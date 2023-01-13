Analysts Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Price Target at $1,934.29

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,934.29.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,612.90) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €2,300.00 ($2,473.12) to €1,500.00 ($1,612.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,954.84) to €1,500.00 ($1,612.90) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $14.29 on Friday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

