Analysts Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Target Price at $10.71

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 527,631 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,584,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,926,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.67. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

