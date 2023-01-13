Analysts Set E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Price Target at $10.25

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of E2open Parent to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,056.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $223,730 in the last quarter. 5.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,997,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,143 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 15,461,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,032,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 615,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.68 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 50.63%. On average, analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

