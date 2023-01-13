Analysts Set Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Target Price at $104.20

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEINY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Heineken from €123.00 ($132.26) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($134.41) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Heineken from €109.00 ($117.20) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Heineken from €116.00 ($124.73) to €114.00 ($122.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €79.00 ($84.95) to €77.00 ($82.80) in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of HEINY stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Heineken has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $59.35.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

