Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Price Target at C$3.18

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.15. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$447.95 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

