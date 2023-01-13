Analysts Set Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Target Price at $54.00

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $56,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $1,307,800. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

