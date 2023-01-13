Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) PT at $39.00

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

LAC stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

