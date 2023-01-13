Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Target Price at GBX 230

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 230 ($2.80).
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.74) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.86) to GBX 205 ($2.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at LondonMetric Property
In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.33), for a total value of £573,000 ($698,099.42).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
