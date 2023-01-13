Analysts Set Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT at $70.86

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $1,135,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,632,894 shares in the company, valued at $170,419,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $7,881,628. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,291,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 39.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 44.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,683,000 after purchasing an additional 289,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

