Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Target Price at C$67.04

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.04.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.8 %
TSE:QSR opened at C$87.74 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$60.37 and a 1 year high of C$92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.736 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.
Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International
In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
