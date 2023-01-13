Analysts Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Target Price at C$67.04

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$67.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:QSR opened at C$87.74 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$60.37 and a 1 year high of C$92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.736 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Get Rating

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

