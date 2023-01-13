Analysts Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $932.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.71. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Insider Activity

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,691,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,516.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $63,362.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,439.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,691,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,516.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,969 shares of company stock valued at $437,580. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 48.2% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 848,848 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.