Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $66.90

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

