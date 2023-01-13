Analysts Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Price Target at $12.65

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Macerich Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Macerich has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Macerich Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s payout ratio is -174.36%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macerich by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,622 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 946,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 787,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Articles

