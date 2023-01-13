Analyzing Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) & Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alexander’s and Boston Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00 Boston Properties 1 9 5 0 2.27

Earnings and Valuation

Alexander’s currently has a consensus price target of $160.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.43%. Boston Properties has a consensus price target of $85.99, indicating a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Boston Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Alexander’s.

This table compares Alexander’s and Boston Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $206.15 million 5.70 $132.93 million $23.85 9.64 Boston Properties $2.89 billion 3.86 $505.20 million $5.80 12.28

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s. Alexander’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 60.37% 47.63% 8.50% Boston Properties 29.89% 11.18% 3.97%

Volatility & Risk

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Alexander’s pays out 75.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boston Properties pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Boston Properties beats Alexander’s on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.

